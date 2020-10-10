Rays' Choi Ji-man goes hitless makes key defensive plays in ALDS clincher

Choi started and batted cleanup in all five games of the ALDS. In Game 5, Choi faced the Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole for the second time in the series. Choi, a longtime nemesis of the right-hander, blasted a two-run home run off Cole in Game 1 and entered this game having batted 10-for-19 with four home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs against him, including the postseason.