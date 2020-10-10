N. Korea asks foreign embassies to stay away from military parade
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has asked foreign officials in Pyongyang not to go near the venue of its key anniversary event Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said, amid anti-epidemic measures against the coronavirus.
North Korea is expected to stage a large military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
North Korea's foreign ministry also asked the officials in embassies and international organizations not to move around the capital using cars, bicycles and other transportation means, and not to take photos of the parade, the embassy said in a Facebook post Friday.
The embassy said the ministry sent the notice to the embassies and international organizations in Pyongyang on Thursday.
The notice came as North Korea has been stepping up efforts to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korea claims there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country of 25 million people.
