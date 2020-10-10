Attempts via China to hack S. Korean military post 10-fold increase: report
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The number of attempts to hack South Korea via China posted a ten-fold increase over the past three years, data showed Saturday.
According to the data provided by the military to the National Assembly, hacking attempts via China targeting South Korean military networks totaled 10,655 cases in 2019, compared with 1,051 cases detected in 2017.
There have been 7,113 attempts so far this year, the data showed.
Such hacking attempts do not necessarily mean that Chinese hackers are involved. North Korean hackers have been frequently blamed for trying to attack South Korea through China.
The report also said that the total number of hacking attempts targeting South Korea's military networks totaled 30,401 until August this year from 2016. This represents an annual average of about 6,500 hacking attempts.
(END)
