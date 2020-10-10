Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea showcases new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during military parade

All News 21:21 October 10, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Saturday during a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

During the parade, the communist country also showed off a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which it labeled as the Pukguksong-4, according to footage from the North's state Korean Central Television.

North Korea had been widely expected to roll out "new strategic weapons," including a new ICBM or an SLBM, that Kim pledged in his New Year's Day message, to show off, amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
