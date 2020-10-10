U.S. analyzing N. Korea's military parade in consultation with allies: defense dept.
All News 23:33 October 10, 2020
WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States is in consultation with its Asian allies to analyze North Korea's latest military parade, a U.S. defense official said Saturday, hours after the communist state showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to be its largest so far.
"We are aware of reports related to the parade," John Supple, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, told Yonhap News Agency.
"Our analysis is ongoing and we are consulting with our Allies in the region," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
SuperM's 1st studio album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
1
(4th LD) N. Korea appears to have staged massive military parade at dawn: S. Korean military
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea appears to have staged massive military parade at dawn: S. Korean military
-
3
N. Korea's military parade has not begun yet: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. likely to unveil new ICBM during parade: sources
-
5
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital