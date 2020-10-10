Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. analyzing N. Korea's military parade in consultation with allies: defense dept.

All News 23:33 October 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States is in consultation with its Asian allies to analyze North Korea's latest military parade, a U.S. defense official said Saturday, hours after the communist state showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to be its largest so far.

"We are aware of reports related to the parade," John Supple, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, told Yonhap News Agency.

"Our analysis is ongoing and we are consulting with our Allies in the region," he added.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!