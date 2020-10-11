Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 October 11, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 21/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/12 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/12 Sunny 20

Busan 23/15 Cloudy 20

