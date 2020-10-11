(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae reviews NK leader's speech, says inter-Korean accords should be honored
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; MODIFIES headline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday analyzed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's message in his speech during a military parade the day earlier and stressed that existing inter-Korean agreements should be honored to prevent the recurrence of an armed conflict on the peninsula.
The presidential office convened an emergency session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee to discuss the issue. Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, presided over the meeting that was joined by other top national security officials, including the foreign, defense and unification ministers.
They reviewed the content of Kim's address and "emphasized that various accords between the South and the North for the prevention of bilateral armed clashes and war should be kept at any cost," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press statement.
Kim warned that his country would keep bolstering its nuclear deterrent, as its military displayed what seems to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and an upgraded submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during the event held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.
The NSC officials agreed to continue analyzing the strategic meaning of those newly unveiled weapon systems and specifics, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They took note of Kim's expression of hope for the day when the two Koreas will "join hands" after the COVID-19 crisis is over.
The NSC members construed Kim's message as reflecting Pyongyang's position that it will seek to restore inter-Korean relations as soon as appropriate conditions are created.
They agreed that relevant authorities will cope with the matter in a coordinated stance, Cheong Wa Dae said.
They also urged Pyongyang to respond positively to Seoul's offer that the two sides conduct a joint inquiry into the gunshot killing by the North's troops of a South Korean government worker just north of the Yellow Sea border last month, it added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
Virus cases stay below 100 for 4th day amid concern over back-to-back holidays
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark ruling party's founding anniv.
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea showcases new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during military parade