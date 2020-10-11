KBO's top catcher named Player of the Month for Sept.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Yang as the winner of the monthly award on Sunday. Yang earned 20 out of 30 votes from the media to lead all six candidates. Yang finished second in fan voting with 31,209, while the Kia Tigers' pitcher Aaron Brooks garnered 109,635 votes. When the vote totals were converted into points, Yang came out on top with 41.42 points. Brooks, who picked up five votes from the media, finished with 36.73 points.