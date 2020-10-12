(LEAD) S. Korean Kim Sei-young captures 1st career LPGA major title

Kim also climbed to No. 2 on the money list, with $908,219, trailing only Park In-bee. Kim is also second in scoring average with 68.391 strokes and in the Player of the Year points race with 76. Kim is well within striking distance of Park, who leads with 90 points. A tournament win is worth 30 points, and points are doubled at major championships. The last major of the season, the U.S. Women's Open, is scheduled for December.