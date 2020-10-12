Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 07:00 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Show of force to U.S., conciliatory gesture to S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- In-person church services using 30 pct or less of their seat capacity will resume in Seoul metropolitan area (Kookmin Daily)
-- During three years of nuclear negotiations, N. Korea made monstrous ICBM (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea shows off 'monstrous' multiple-warhead ICBM, voices hope to hold hands with S. Korea in conciliatory gesture (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea shows off 'monstrous ICBM,' threat to U.S. mainland has increased (Segye Times)
-- During three-year denuclearization show, N. Korea has made 'monstrous ICBM' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un who talked of reconciliation while displaying 'monstrous' ICBM (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un calls for S. Korea to 'hold hands again,' displays intention to improve inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea unveils multiple-warhead ICBM, threatens possible simultaneous strikes on New York, Washington (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor Co. considers entering second-hand car market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- CFOs confident of 'new coronavirus presenting new business opportunities' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North unveils huge new ICBM (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea's new missile looks 'monstrous,' but will it work? (Korea Herald)
-- N.K. unveils massive new ICBM at military parade (Korea Times)
(END)

