Korean-language dailies

-- Show of force to U.S., conciliatory gesture to S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- In-person church services using 30 pct or less of their seat capacity will resume in Seoul metropolitan area (Kookmin Daily)

-- During three years of nuclear negotiations, N. Korea made monstrous ICBM (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea shows off 'monstrous' multiple-warhead ICBM, voices hope to hold hands with S. Korea in conciliatory gesture (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea shows off 'monstrous ICBM,' threat to U.S. mainland has increased (Segye Times)

-- During three-year denuclearization show, N. Korea has made 'monstrous ICBM' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un who talked of reconciliation while displaying 'monstrous' ICBM (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un calls for S. Korea to 'hold hands again,' displays intention to improve inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea unveils multiple-warhead ICBM, threatens possible simultaneous strikes on New York, Washington (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor Co. considers entering second-hand car market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- CFOs confident of 'new coronavirus presenting new business opportunities' (Korea Economic Daily)

