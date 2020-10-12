(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 12)

Earlier on Sept. 29, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed regret over the statue and vowed to make an effort to have it removed. On Friday, he welcome the Berlin district's order, describing it as a "positive move." Finally Japan succeeded in getting what it wanted by framing the statue issue as a "diplomatic conflict" with Germany. Tokyo even reportedly told Berlin that the sex slavery problem was settled by a 2015 agreement with Seoul. But the agreement was virtually nullified by the Moon Jae-in administration later because it fell short of Japan's official apology for its crime against humanity.