(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 12)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a rare "emotional speech" on Saturday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party. He even used honorifics to his people 10 times while expressing "sorry" and "thank you" in the address. Kim also expressed his hopes to see the day when South and North Koreans "shake hands" after overcoming the coronavirus. Kim went so far as to tone down his military message to the rest of the world by mentioning his country's "nuclear deterrence" — instead of the usual "nuclear power."