2009 -- North Korea agrees to South Korea's proposal for talks later on preventing floods of cross-border rivers and resuming reunions of separated families, one day after abruptly test-firing five short-range missiles in the East Sea. The South sent a letter proposing that working-level talks be held in the North's border city of Kaesong to discuss measures to prevent flooding of the Imjin River that runs along the western section of the inter-Korean border.

