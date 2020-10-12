Today in Korean history
Oct. 13
2000 -- President Kim Dae-jung is chosen as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee made the selection in recognition of his decadeslong work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and East Asia. Kim's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in June 2000, which eased tension on the Korean Peninsula, was a key factor in the committee's decision.
2009 -- North Korea agrees to South Korea's proposal for talks later on preventing floods of cross-border rivers and resuming reunions of separated families, one day after abruptly test-firing five short-range missiles in the East Sea. The South sent a letter proposing that working-level talks be held in the North's border city of Kaesong to discuss measures to prevent flooding of the Imjin River that runs along the western section of the inter-Korean border.
2014 -- South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Daum Kakao says it will make using the best security to protect the privacy of Kakao Talk users its top priority amid concerns over a privacy breach, implying that it would not respond to investigators' requests for monitoring.
2017 -- South Korea and China agree to extend their currency swap deal.
