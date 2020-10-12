LG Chem Q3 operating profit up 158.7 pct. to 902.1 bln won
All News 08:28 October 12, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Monday estimated its third-quarter operating earnings at 902.1 billion won (US$ 782.2 million), up 158.7 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 8.8 percent to 7.5 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 23.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
