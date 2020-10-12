Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Exports drop 28.8 pct in first 10 days of October

All News 09:09 October 12, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports dropped 28.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Monday.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$9.3 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $13 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Per-day exports, however, rose 2.8 percent on-year in the Oct. 1-10 period, the Korea Customs Service said.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.

Imports also declined 19.5 percent on-year to $11 billion in the 10-day period, according to the data.

