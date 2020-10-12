Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 0

Incheon 20/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 21/13 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 22/14 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 22/14 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 21/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 22/15 Sunny 20

Gwangju 22/15 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 0

Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 0

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 0
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!