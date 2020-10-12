N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched a mass gymnastics performance held to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, state media said Monday, despite the country's nationwide antivirus campaign.
Kim attended the grand mass games and artistic performance entitled "Great Guidance" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The performances, in which tens of thousands of people join massive, synchronized displays of gymnastics and dance, are a major propaganda tool for the North with a focus on praise for its leaders.
This month's shows appear intended to strengthen internal unity in the face of multiple challenges, including its ongoing campaign against the coronavirus, devastation caused by recent typhoons and economic woes from global sanctions.
Photos released by state media showed leader Kim and other participants at the stadium without masks.
Kim also held a photo session in front of the April 25 House of Culture in central Pyongyang with those who participated in Saturday's military parade held at the Kim Il-sung Square to mark the party anniversary, according to the KCNA.
During the session, Kim expressed the "expectation and belief that the stalwart and reliable officers and men of our revolutionary armed forces would remain boundlessly true to the country," it said.
"He warmly waved to the participants who demonstrated the majestic appearance and tremendous might of the revolutionary army of the Party, the elite army boundlessly faithful to the Party's leadership through the military parade," it added.
Officials including Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, and Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, attended the photo session.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
5
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
3
Virus cases stay below 100 for 4th day amid concern over back-to-back holidays
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to lower social distancing measures to lowest level: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend