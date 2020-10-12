Fans set to return to KBO games as pennant race intensifies

The LG Twins, the only club to draw more than 1 million fans in the pre-pandemic age of 2019, are the hottest team in the league now. They swept the league-leading NC Dinos in four straight games -- a weekend series that included a doubleheader -- to extend their winning streak to six games. It has catapulted them from fourth place at the start of last week to second place. The Dinos are in the midst of their season-worst five-game slide, and their lead over the Twins is five games.

