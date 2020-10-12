Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korea's parliament runs hydrogen shuttle bus

All News 13:56 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliament said Monday it has adopted a hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus as it pushes to promote hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The National Assembly became the country's first state organization to adopt a hydrogen bus, and it will use the zero-emission bus to help transport people within the parliament and from neighboring subway stations, the parliament said in a statement.

"We will initially operate the hydrogen bus two to four times a day as a shuttle bus for those who visit the National Assembly, along with other combustion engine buses," a National Assembly official said.

The hydrogen bus, manufactured by Hyundai Motor Co., is priced at 600-700 million won (US$520,000-$610,000).

The National Assembly set up a hydrogen charging station inside the parliament in September last year and enacted a law aimed at promoting the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source in January.

The hydrogen bus can travel up to 434 kilometers on a single charge, and it takes about 13 minutes to fully charge the 180 kilowatt-hour battery installed in the bus, the statement said.

This photo, taken Oct. 12, 2020, and provided by Hyundai Motor, shows a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus adopted by the National Assembly. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

