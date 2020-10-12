Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pro football league to reopen stadium gates Friday

All News 15:29 October 12, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean pro football league will reopen the gates to its stadiums later this week, following the recent easing of social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, the Korea Professional Football League announced Monday.

According to the K League, starting with the K League 1 match between Gangwon FC and Incheon United on Friday, supporters will be readmitted to stadiums.

The government announced Sunday it would soften social distancing rules and allow pro sports leagues to bring fans back to stadium seats.

This file photo from Aug. 30, 2020, shows a K League 1 match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Gangwon FC being played without fans at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Gangwon will host the match at Gangneung Stadium in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul, at 7 p.m. Friday.

There are two more matches Saturday and three Sunday. The K League 1 season was cut from 38 matches to 27 matches, as its start was pushed back by over two months due to the virus outbreak. It will finish Nov. 1.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) was the first of the major sports leagues in the country to decide on a reopening schedule, with fans set to start being admitted Tuesday. The K League then followed suit, while leagues in basketball and volleyball are in talks with their clubs to determine their own timetables.

Though the government said teams would be allowed to have crowds of up to 30 percent of seating capacity, the K League teams will stick to a 25 percent cap to ensure sufficient distancing between fans and a safe viewing experience.

The K League enjoyed a brief window from late July to mid-August, in which fans were taking in matches in person. A sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases prompted the government to tighten social distancing rules and to force sports teams to shut their stadium gates.

In this file photo from Aug. 7, 2020, fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul are spread out in the stands as they watch the K League 1 match between FC Seoul and Gangwon FC. (Yonhap)

The same set of protocols for spectators from the summer will remain in place this time. All fans entering K League stadiums must wear masks and undergo temperature checks. They also have to fill out a digital entry log with a QR code.

Bringing in any food or beverages will be prohibited. Fans won't be allowed to eat any food or drink anything other than water or soft drinks from their seats.

Masks must be kept on during matches, and vocal cheering will be banned.

In this file photo from Sept. 20, 2020, mascots for Incheon United take in a K League 1 match between Incheon United and Ulsan Hyundai FC at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!