Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2 tln won worth of orders for 6 ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 2 shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., said Monday that it has signed deals worth 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for two European companies.
Under the two separate deals, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the vessels to the European companies by July and December 2023, respectively, the shipbuilder said in regulatory filings, without providing the names of the clients.
With the deals, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth about $3.3 billion for 13 vessels so far this year, achieving 46 percent of its annual order target of $7.21 billion.
Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding edged up 0.82 percent to 24,500 won on Monday, roughly in line with the broader KOSPI's 0.49 percent gain.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
5
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea lowers social distancing but remains on alert over potential resurgence
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae reviews NK leader's speech, says inter-Korean accords should be honored