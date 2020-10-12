Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

KAL 20,650 UP 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,180 DN 210
LG Corp. 75,600 DN 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 85,200 DN 800
BoryungPharm 16,550 UP 550
L&L 10,800 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,500 DN 150
SGBC 28,550 DN 50
Hyosung 76,000 UP 700
Shinsegae 219,500 UP 11,500
Nongshim 315,500 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 121,500 DN 500
SK hynix 85,500 UP 2,600
Youngpoong 477,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 31,000 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,350 UP 1,750
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,100 DN 900
Kogas 25,200 DN 400
Hanwha 27,200 UP 650
DB HiTek 37,350 UP 850
CJ 81,900 UP 300
JWPHARMA 34,950 UP 50
LGInt 15,250 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 7,240 DN 60
SBC 10,050 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 DN 450
Daesang 26,150 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,685 DN 15
DOOSAN 48,100 UP 1,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,500 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 28,450 UP 100
HITEJINRO 37,900 UP 200
Yuhan 65,000 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 188,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 28,750 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,400 0
TaekwangInd 661,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,610 UP 10
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!