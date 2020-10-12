KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteFood 310,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 5,590 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 178,500 UP 7,500
KCC 156,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 150,000 UP 2,500
ORION Holdings 12,500 DN 150
AmoreG 50,400 UP 1,250
HyundaiMtr 180,000 DN 500
DaelimInd 78,500 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16800 DN350
KiaMtr 49,700 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 1,550
DB INSURANCE 46,200 DN 500
SamsungElec 60,400 UP 700
NHIS 9,510 UP 120
SK Discovery 67,500 DN 200
LS 60,200 DN 300
GC Corp 230,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 25,500 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,000 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 440,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 195,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,940 UP 230
SKC 82,100 DN 1,400
LOTTE 30,100 UP 650
Binggrae 58,100 UP 100
GCH Corp 23,250 0
LotteChilsung 88,600 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,680 UP 130
POSCO 207,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,600 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 176,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,900 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,725 DN 25
F&F 95,400 UP 2,700
GS Retail 36,150 UP 3,200
MERITZ SECU 3,285 0
HtlShilla 77,900 UP 2,800
Hanmi Science 58,800 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 500
