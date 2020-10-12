Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 October 12, 2020

Hanssem 118,500 UP 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,150 UP 150
KSOE 83,300 UP 300
IlyangPharm 78,000 DN 1,100
Ottogi 577,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,100 UP 250
OCI 62,800 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 60,100 DN 1,200
KorZinc 377,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,340 UP 10
SYC 55,700 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 29,450 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 41,500 DN 100
S-Oil 57,700 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 162,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 DN 4,000
HMM 7,340 DN 70
HYUNDAI WIA 42,200 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 141,500 UP 500
Mobis 227,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,900 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 UP 50
S-1 87,900 UP 800
Hanchem 158,000 UP 4,000
DWS 23,800 DN 300
UNID 45,650 DN 50
KEPCO 21,100 0
SamsungSecu 32,900 UP 1,150
KG DONGBU STL 8,000 UP 80
SKTelecom 239,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 50,700 UP 400
HyundaiElev 41,300 UP 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,100 UP 300
Hanon Systems 12,750 UP 50
SK 207,500 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 3,960 UP 25
GKL 12,650 UP 550
Handsome 29,350 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 4,375 UP 95
COWAY 84,500 UP 4,200
