KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,300 UP 4,800
IBK 8,140 DN 10
NamhaeChem 8,390 UP 210
DONGSUH 27,400 UP 150
BGF 4,265 UP 90
SamsungEng 10,700 0
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 UP 500
PanOcean 3,890 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 29,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,250 DN 750
KT 23,000 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150500 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 16,050 UP 300
LG Uplus 11,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,500 UP 800
KT&G 83,500 DN 300
DHICO 13,450 DN 450
LG Display 15,900 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,400 UP 1,600
NAVER 292,000 DN 9,000
Kakao 371,500 DN 7,500
NCsoft 754,000 UP 3,000
DSME 24,500 UP 200
DSINFRA 8,960 DN 50
DWEC 2,920 0
Donga ST 90,700 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 410,000 UP 4,500
DongwonF&B 173,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,200 0
LGH&H 1,585,000 UP 45,000
LGCHEM 672,000 DN 20,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,050 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,200 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 91,900 DN 1,400
Celltrion 273,500 UP 11,500
Huchems 23,850 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,000 UP 1,500
