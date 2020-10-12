KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,100 UP 2,000
KIH 71,400 DN 700
GS 33,450 UP 1,500
CJ CGV 22,900 UP 600
LIG Nex1 31,750 DN 100
Fila Holdings 39,200 UP 1,650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,550 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 1,550 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 173,500 UP 4,000
LF 13,750 0
FOOSUNG 10,450 UP 200
SK Innovation 148,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 26,050 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 40,750 UP 900
Hansae 19,400 UP 700
LG HAUSYS 69,000 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 28,750 UP 50
KOLON IND 39,400 UP 1,200
HanmiPharm 286,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,190 DN 10
emart 152,000 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 49,100 UP 2,450
HANJINKAL 75,700 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 71,900 DN 600
CUCKOO 101,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 126,000 UP 10,000
MANDO 37,300 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 54,900 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 28,750 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,150 UP 400
Netmarble 153,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S224000 UP2000
ORION 128,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 126,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 355,500 UP 6,500
HDC-OP 20,900 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,710 UP 50
(END)
-
1
