Korean-language dailies

-- 22 pct of young investors think borrowing is must in investment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4,700 ASF-infected pigs buried near bottled water plant (Kookmin Daily)

-- Investigation expanded in lobbying allegations surrounding Optimus case (Donga Ilbo)

-- Investigating team of Optimus case ordered to be expanded (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Half of drones used in public sector made by China, raising concern for security (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon orders expansion of investigation team amid snowballing allegations over Optimus case (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor general orders expansion of investigating team over Optimus case (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Heartbreaking last words, ' I will be more late today' (Hankyoreh)

-- Optimus CEO creates offshore slush funds (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shin Dong-bin meets Japanese PM for first time as S. Korean biz leader (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lotte Group head Shin Dong-bin meets Japanese PM (Korea Economic Daily)

