Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- 22 pct of young investors think borrowing is must in investment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4,700 ASF-infected pigs buried near bottled water plant (Kookmin Daily)
-- Investigation expanded in lobbying allegations surrounding Optimus case (Donga Ilbo)
-- Investigating team of Optimus case ordered to be expanded (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Half of drones used in public sector made by China, raising concern for security (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon orders expansion of investigation team amid snowballing allegations over Optimus case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor general orders expansion of investigating team over Optimus case (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Heartbreaking last words, ' I will be more late today' (Hankyoreh)
-- Optimus CEO creates offshore slush funds (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shin Dong-bin meets Japanese PM for first time as S. Korean biz leader (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte Group head Shin Dong-bin meets Japanese PM (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Mixed reaction to Kim's rocket and 'crocodile tears' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Coronavirus complacency feared as mitigation measures rolled back (Korea Herald)
-- New infections spike amid eased social distancing (Korea Times)
