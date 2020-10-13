(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 13)

Instead of taking tough steps, by test-firing an ICBM for instance, the North this time adopted a moderate stance by revealing the weapons, regarded to be much more powerful than anything else in the North's arsenal. Pyongyang seems to have taken a cautious approach toward Washington with less than a month to go before the U.S. presidential election, refraining from employing provocative steps at a delicate time when nobody can precisely predict who will become the next U.S. president.