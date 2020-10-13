Rays' Choi Ji-man scores run, makes key defensive plays in ALCS debut

Choi came on with two outs and Randy Arozarena at first base, and hit a groundball right at second baseman Jose Altuve, who fielded the ball in shallow right field in a defensive shift. It should have been an inning-ending groundout, but instead Altuve short-hopped his throw to first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who couldn't make the grab and left Choi safe at first and Arozarena at second.