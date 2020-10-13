Mask-wearing mandatory on public transportation and hospitals
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- People will be required to wear face masks on mass transportation, at demonstrations, and medical and health care facilities starting Tuesday, health authorities said.
The requirement is in line with the implementation of the country's infectious disease control and prevention act aimed at stemming the spread of the deadly disease, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
If people do not wear masks on public transportation and at demonstrations, as well as medical and health care facilities, they will face a fine of up to 100,000 won (US$87), the agency said.
The fines, however, won't be implemented until November after a 30-day grace period, the KDCA said.
Operators of those facilities and rally organizers will be fined up to 3 million won for failing to ensure that users and participants comply with the requirement.
However, people aged under 14 and those who are unable to wear masks due to medical conditions will be exempted from the fine. People will also be allowed to skip wearing masks in special cases, such as when they are washing their faces, eating or swimming.
The fine can also be imposed on people who wear masks under their noses in such spaces. Scarves and certain types of masks that cannot protect others from the virus will not be allowed.
Public places subject to the obligation will depend on levels under South Korea's three-tier social distancing scale.
Local governments will be allowed to adjust the scope of places subject to mandatory mask use, depending on their coronavirus situations.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
5
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea lowers social distancing but remains on alert over potential resurgence
-
2
Rays' Choi Ji-man benched in opening ALCS win vs. Astros
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again on 1st day of eased social distancing scheme
-
4
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again on 1st day of eased social distancing scheme