Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 October 13, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 0
Suwon 20/08 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 20/07 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 18/12 Sunny 60
Jeonju 20/10 Sunny 20
Gwangju 20/12 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 0
Daegu 21/12 Cloudy 10
Busan 23/15 Sunny 10
(END)
