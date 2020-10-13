Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International to supply auto parts to Vietnam's VinFast

All News 10:16 October 13, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International Corp., a South Korean general trading company, said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to supply half shafts to Vietnamese startup VinFast next year for its first electric vehicles.

The auto parts to be built by Erae Automotive Systems Co., a small South Korean auto parts company, will be used in about 100,000 vehicles of the electric vehicle startup backed by Vietnam's largest conglomerate VinGroup, according to POSCO International.

A half shaft is an auto part that transmits engine power from the transmission to wheels.

It marks the first time that POSCO International has clinched a deal to supply auto parts to VinFast, a move POSCO International officials say could help expand its business in the Southeast Asian country.

POSCO International is an affiliate of South Korean steel giant POSCO.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#POSCO International
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!