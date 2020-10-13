(LEAD) Entry ban on Korean American singer Steve Yoo should be in place: military manpower agency chief
(ATTN: ADDS more comments by chief in 4th para)
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Steve Yoo, a once successful Korean American singer banned from entering South Korea for 18 years for dodging the draft, should not be allowed into the country because his entry could be dispiriting to others carrying out the duty, the military manpower agency chief said Tuesday.
In 2002, the singer, better known as Yoo Seung-jun, renounced his Korean citizenship to allegedly dodge military service, even though he had repeatedly pledged to carry out the duty. The move sparked a public uproar, and the government banned him from entering the country.
After years of legal battle, Seoul's top court ruled in favor of Yoo in March, saying the refusal to grant him a visa had procedural flaws. But the ruling did not mean his entry should be permitted, and the singer filed a lawsuit against the diplomatic mission in Los Angeles for the visa issuance denial.
"I don't want to call him Yoo Seung-jun. He is not a South Korean, but an American citizen named Steve Yoo," Mo Jong-hwa, chief of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), said during a parliamentary audit of the agency.
"He opted to renege on his noble duty of military service, though he had promised to the public to fully fulfill the obligation," the chief said, stressing that he "swiftly" carried out a series of procedures to renounce Korean nationality at that time in an apparent attempt to evade conscription.
"If he is allowed to come in and resumes his career as a singer, it will cause a huge sense of loss among the public and frustrate our young people who sincerely serve their due duty," Mo added.
All able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for about two years, and draft dodging is a sensitive issue in South Korea, which can even affect the fate of government officials, celebrities and other public figures.
Yoo's case has sparked public outcry, and his possible return has been a matter of heated debate.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
BLACKPINK sets record album sales for K-pop girl group in 1st week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
Rays' Choi Ji-man benched in opening ALCS win vs. Astros
-
2
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
3
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again on 1st day of eased social distancing scheme
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight