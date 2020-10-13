Over 40 pct of retired athletes in South Korea jobless as of 2019: lawmaker

According to the data, only 29.8 percent of those surveyed had jobs related to sports, such as referees, instructors and teachers, while another 28.2 percent were employed in industries far from sports as office workers or self-employed businesspersons. Of those who had jobs, 55.7 percent were employed on temporary contracts, while some 47 percent earned a monthly wage less than 2 million won (US$1,739).