Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 DN 300

CJ 81,500 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 6,980 DN 260

LGInt 15,150 DN 100

SBC 10,100 UP 50

JWPHARMA 34,500 DN 450

LotteFood 310,500 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 5,510 DN 80

CHONGKUNDANG 175,000 DN 3,500

ORION Holdings 12,350 DN 150

KCC 158,000 UP 2,000

SKBP 147,500 DN 2,500

Daesang 25,950 DN 200

SKNetworks 4,685 0

DaelimInd 78,300 DN 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 DN 500

ShinhanGroup 28,350 DN 100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16850 UP50

KiaMtr 50,300 UP 600

HITEJINRO 38,700 UP 800

Yuhan 64,100 DN 900

CJ LOGISTICS 186,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 47,500 DN 600

SK Discovery 66,400 DN 1,100

POSCO 205,000 DN 2,000

NHIS 9,450 DN 60

LS 60,900 UP 700

GC Corp 226,000 DN 4,500

GS E&C 25,350 DN 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,950 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 445,500 UP 5,500

KPIC 190,500 DN 5,000

SPC SAMLIP 62,400 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 173,000 DN 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 22,800 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,585 DN 140

SamsungElec 60,900 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,660 DN 20

DB INSURANCE 45,400 DN 800

Donga Socio Holdings 120,500 DN 1,000

(MORE)