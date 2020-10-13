KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 DN 300
CJ 81,500 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 6,980 DN 260
LGInt 15,150 DN 100
SBC 10,100 UP 50
JWPHARMA 34,500 DN 450
LotteFood 310,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,510 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 175,000 DN 3,500
ORION Holdings 12,350 DN 150
KCC 158,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 147,500 DN 2,500
Daesang 25,950 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,685 0
DaelimInd 78,300 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 28,350 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16850 UP50
KiaMtr 50,300 UP 600
HITEJINRO 38,700 UP 800
Yuhan 64,100 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 186,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 47,500 DN 600
SK Discovery 66,400 DN 1,100
POSCO 205,000 DN 2,000
NHIS 9,450 DN 60
LS 60,900 UP 700
GC Corp 226,000 DN 4,500
GS E&C 25,350 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 445,500 UP 5,500
KPIC 190,500 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 173,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,800 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,585 DN 140
SamsungElec 60,900 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,660 DN 20
DB INSURANCE 45,400 DN 800
Donga Socio Holdings 120,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
