SK hynix 88,200 UP 2,700

DB HiTek 37,400 UP 50

Youngpoong 476,500 DN 500

HyundaiEng&Const 30,750 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,650 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,150 DN 950

Kogas 25,600 UP 400

Hanwha 26,850 DN 350

AmoreG 49,650 DN 750

HyundaiMtr 179,000 DN 1,000

BukwangPharm 27,950 DN 800

ILJIN MATERIALS 44,600 DN 800

LG Corp. 75,500 DN 100

TaekwangInd 657,000 DN 4,000

SsangyongCement 5,630 UP 20

KAL 20,450 DN 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,950 DN 230

LOTTE Fine Chem 51,700 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI STEEL 28,200 UP 1,700

Shinsegae 218,500 DN 1,000

Nongshim 311,000 DN 4,500

SGBC 28,300 DN 250

Hyosung 77,600 UP 1,600

POSCO CHEMICAL 83,100 DN 2,100

LOTTE 30,000 DN 100

BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 400

L&L 10,800 0

Binggrae 57,500 DN 600

GCH Corp 22,650 DN 600

LotteChilsung 88,700 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 142,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 110,500 DN 8,000

F&F 94,300 DN 1,100

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,150 0

KSOE 83,100 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,450 DN 1,650

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,770 DN 170

SKC 79,300 DN 2,800

GS Retail 36,150 0

