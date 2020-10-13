KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 88,200 UP 2,700
DB HiTek 37,400 UP 50
Youngpoong 476,500 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 30,750 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,650 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,150 DN 950
Kogas 25,600 UP 400
Hanwha 26,850 DN 350
AmoreG 49,650 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 179,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 27,950 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,600 DN 800
LG Corp. 75,500 DN 100
TaekwangInd 657,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,630 UP 20
KAL 20,450 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,950 DN 230
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,700 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,200 UP 1,700
Shinsegae 218,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 311,000 DN 4,500
SGBC 28,300 DN 250
Hyosung 77,600 UP 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 83,100 DN 2,100
LOTTE 30,000 DN 100
BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 400
L&L 10,800 0
Binggrae 57,500 DN 600
GCH Corp 22,650 DN 600
LotteChilsung 88,700 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 142,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 110,500 DN 8,000
F&F 94,300 DN 1,100
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,150 0
KSOE 83,100 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,450 DN 1,650
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,770 DN 170
SKC 79,300 DN 2,800
GS Retail 36,150 0
