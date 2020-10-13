KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 571,000 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 3,290 UP 5
IlyangPharm 75,500 DN 2,500
HtlShilla 76,900 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 58,200 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 145,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 235,500 UP 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,800 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 DN 250
S-1 86,900 DN 1,000
OCI 62,700 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 58,800 DN 1,300
KorZinc 378,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,300 DN 40
SYC 54,900 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 29,100 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 41,450 DN 50
S-Oil 58,000 UP 300
LG Innotek 163,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,500 DN 3,500
HMM 7,340 0
HYUNDAI WIA 43,650 UP 1,450
IBK 8,160 UP 20
UNID 44,300 DN 1,350
KEPCO 21,000 DN 100
SamsungSecu 32,300 DN 600
Hanchem 154,000 DN 4,000
KG DONGBU STL 8,080 UP 80
SKTelecom 242,500 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 51,300 UP 600
HyundaiElev 40,800 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,950 DN 150
Hanon Systems 12,500 DN 250
SK 206,500 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 3,965 UP 5
GKL 12,350 DN 300
Handsome 29,000 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 4,265 DN 110
DWS 23,650 DN 150
COWAY 81,700 DN 2,800
(MORE)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
4
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
1
Rays' Choi Ji-man benched in opening ALCS win vs. Astros
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again on 1st day of eased social distancing scheme
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight