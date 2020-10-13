KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,900 UP 3,600
NamhaeChem 8,260 DN 130
DONGSUH 27,200 DN 200
BGF 4,240 DN 25
SamsungEng 10,700 0
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,920 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 29,100 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 250
KT 23,150 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,700 DN 350
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,200 DN 300
KT&G 83,000 DN 500
DHICO 13,200 DN 250
LG Display 16,150 UP 250
Kangwonland 23,000 DN 400
NAVER 295,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 372,000 UP 500
NCsoft 754,000 0
DSME 23,750 DN 750
DSINFRA 8,740 DN 220
DWEC 2,920 0
Donga ST 89,300 DN 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 398,000 DN 12,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 27,250 UP 50
LGH&H 1,548,000 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 644,000 DN 28,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,400 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,500 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 91,700 DN 200
Celltrion 270,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,450 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 1,700
