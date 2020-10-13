LOTTE SHOPPING 90,900 UP 3,600

NamhaeChem 8,260 DN 130

DONGSUH 27,200 DN 200

BGF 4,240 DN 25

SamsungEng 10,700 0

SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 UP 500

PanOcean 3,920 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 29,100 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 250

KT 23,150 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 DN2500

LOTTE TOUR 15,700 DN 350

LG Uplus 11,750 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 61,200 DN 300

KT&G 83,000 DN 500

DHICO 13,200 DN 250

LG Display 16,150 UP 250

Kangwonland 23,000 DN 400

NAVER 295,000 UP 3,000

Kakao 372,000 UP 500

NCsoft 754,000 0

DSME 23,750 DN 750

DSINFRA 8,740 DN 220

DWEC 2,920 0

Donga ST 89,300 DN 1,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 398,000 DN 12,000

DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 27,250 UP 50

LGH&H 1,548,000 DN 37,000

LGCHEM 644,000 DN 28,000

KEPCO E&C 16,700 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,400 UP 1,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 32,500 DN 550

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 91,700 DN 200

Celltrion 270,500 DN 3,000

Huchems 23,450 DN 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 1,700

(MORE)