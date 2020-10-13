KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,700 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 32,200 UP 650
GS 33,700 UP 250
CJ CGV 22,800 DN 100
LIG Nex1 31,400 DN 350
Fila Holdings 41,000 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 UP 15,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,000 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 1,545 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 DN 5,000
LF 15,000 UP 1,250
FOOSUNG 10,200 DN 250
SK Innovation 145,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 25,800 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 40,200 DN 550
Hansae 18,800 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 68,800 DN 200
Youngone Corp 28,700 DN 50
KOLON IND 38,700 DN 700
HanmiPharm 278,000 DN 8,000
BNK Financial Group 5,160 DN 30
emart 151,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 48,550 DN 550
HANJINKAL 75,700 0
DoubleUGames 71,800 DN 100
CUCKOO 101,500 0
COSMAX 122,000 DN 4,000
MANDO 37,650 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 55,300 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 28,650 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,650 UP 500
Netmarble 153,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S224000 0
ORION 129,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 123,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 354,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 20,600 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,690 DN 20
