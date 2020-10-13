Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's first lady stresses IVI's role in global fight against COVID-19

All News 17:00 October 13, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- First Lady Kim Jung-sook of South Korea said Tuesday that the role and mission of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has become more significant than ever amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

She was speaking in a video message for the Seoul-based organization's annual forum of partner nations, which was held online. Kim serves as honorary president of South Korea's IVI support committee.

"As the whole world battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission of the IVI, which is to discover, develop and deliver safe, effective and affordable vaccines, has now become the priority of the global community," Kim said.

She called for international solidarity to overcome the virus crisis.

"Just as South Korean citizens have guarded their own freedom and safety by protecting those of neighbors based on community spirit, the global community should unite to ensure prosperity for all," she said.

This file photo shows First Lady Kim Jung-sook (C) posing for a commemorative photo after being appointed as honorary president of South Korea's support committee for the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) in Seoul on July 8, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!