Military forecast to experience troop shortage after 2032
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is expected to run short of troops from around 2032 due to a shrinking population amid low birthrates, the military recruitment agency chief said Tuesday.
The Military Manpower Administration chief, Mo Jong-hwa, made the remark during a parliamentary audit session, saying detailed discussions should begin to come up with measures to cope with the expected shortage.
From 2032, Mo said, the country will have only about 180,000 people joining the military a year when at least 200,000 fresh troops are needed.
"We're going to run short of personnel," he said.
Asked to comment on the possible shift to a voluntary recruiting system, Mo said it appears to be time to prudently and specifically begin preparations for how to deal with the manpower fall in the long term.
All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory military service for about two years in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border.
In the face of the demographic changes, the military has been reorganizing units and deploying weapons developed with the latest technologies.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
BLACKPINK sets record album sales for K-pop girl group in 1st week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
Rays' Choi Ji-man benched in opening ALCS win vs. Astros
-
2
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
3
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again on 1st day of eased social distancing scheme
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight