S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 13, 2020
All News 16:30 October 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.689 0.690 -0.1
3-year TB 0.923 0.925 -0.2
10-year TB 1.527 1.553 -2.6
2-year MSB 0.838 0.838 0.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.248 2.251 -0.3
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
