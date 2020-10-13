S. Korean Olympic chief to retain IOC membership in reelection bid following rule change

In April, the KSOC's board unanimously passed amendments to the election rules, so that the current president wouldn't have to resign to run for a second term but would instead only be suspended from duties during the election campaign. In that case, Lee wouldn't have to give up his IOC membership during his KSOC campaign, and if he's reelected to the top KSOC job, he would remain an IOC member for four additional years as well.