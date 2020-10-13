KBO commissioner declines 2nd term
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Chung Un-chan, commissioner of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), has decided not to seek a second term.
Following its board of directors meeting, the KBO announced Tuesday that Chung, whose three-year term ends in December, will not pursue another term at the helm of the country's professional baseball. The board, made up of presidents from 10 KBO clubs, decided to nominate former Doosan Bears interim owner Chung Ji-taik as the new commissioner.
The KBO's board of governors, comprising owners of the individual clubs, will vote on Chung Ji-taik's candidacy later in the year.
The 70-year-old business executive has served as president of Doosan Engineering & Construction and vice chairman of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction. From 2007 to 2009, he was the temporary owner of the Bears.
He will need at least 75 percent of support from the owners to be named the new commissioner. His term would also be for three years.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
