N. Korean leader visits typhoon-hit mine town in eastern region
All News 06:25 October 14, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit mining town in the country's eastern province and lauded ongoing efforts to rebuild the area, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim visited the Komdok region of the South Hamkyong Province hard-hit by typhoons in recent months and reviewed recovery efforts underway, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
