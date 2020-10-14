Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Workers at power stations still paid minimum wage (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Financial authorities suspected of being involved in investment fund scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Independently developed unmanned reconnaissance plane crashes (Donga llbo)
-- Chung Euisun to be promoted to chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Regional development plan of Korean New Deal likely to hurt gov't financial health (Segye Times)
-- Some public agencies suffer damage from investments in asset management company Optimus (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. Department of State refutes remarks of S. Korean ambassador to the U.S. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Children from wealthy families go to U.S. prestigious universities by fabricating their student records (Hankyoreh)
-- Chung Euisun to be promoted to chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean government to invest 75 trillion won in regional development (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chung Euisun to be promoted to chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- It's the law: Wear a mask or face a 100,000 won penalty (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean New Deal to focus on local-level projects (Korea Herald)
-- Financial scandal expanding to involve political circle (Korea Times)
