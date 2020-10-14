(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 14)

There is another allegation that a female official at the presidential civil affairs office owned a 9.8 percent share in Optimus Asset Management under a borrowed name. But no prosecutors have investigated her even though they obtained the information about her shareholding in June. This also indicated that law enforcement overlooked her illegalities. Suspicions about her have continued to grow, not least because her husband is a director of Optimus, which had lobbied politicians, bureaucrats and regulators to hide its investment fraud.