U.S. military chief vows to provide 'extended deterrence' to S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to South Korea's security, including providing "extended deterrence," during annual talks between the military chiefs of the two countries, both sides said Wednesday.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman (JCS) Gen. Mark Milley made the remark Tuesday during the 45th Military Committee Meeting (MCM) via videoconference with his South Korean counterpart, Gen. Won In-choul, days after North Korea unveiled a massive new intercontinental missile (ICBM) and other weapons.
"Gen. Milley reiterated the United States' firm commitments to the Republic of Korea and to providing extended deterrence," a joint statement said.
Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to use a full range of military capabilities, including its nuclear umbrella, to protect its allies from enemies' nuclear and missile threats.
During the talks, the two leaders recognized that the alliance has "remained the linchpin" for regional security for the past seven decades, and discussed specific measures to strengthen their defense posture and enhance cooperation. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Gen. Won praised joint efforts to maintain the alliance's "Fight Tonight" readiness despite COVID-19 difficulties.
Tuesday's meeting was also attended by Maj. Gen. Jung Sang-hwa, acting chief director of JCS Directorate for Strategic Planning. From the U.S. side, Indo-Pacific Command leader Adm. Philip Davidson and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams joined the meeting.
The MCM is held every year, usually a day before the defense ministers of the two countries hold the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM). This year's SCM is slated to be held in Washington on Wednesday.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
4
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
5
Mask-wearing mandatory on public transportation and hospitals