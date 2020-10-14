Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 14, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/11 Cloudy 10
Incheon 15/11 Cloudy 10
Suwon 17/10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 18/11 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/10 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/08 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 18/12 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/14 Cloudy 10
(END)
