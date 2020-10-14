Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in Oct.
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of the Bank of Korea's statement on its monetary policy decision. The central bank's monetary policy board voted Wednesday to keep the base interest rate steady at 0.5 percent.
Monetary Policy Decision
The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided today to leave the Base Rate unchanged at 0.50 percent for the intermeeting period.
Currently available information suggests that the global economy has continued to recover from its earlier sluggishness, but the pace of recovery has slowed due to a resurgence of COVID-19 and measures taken to contain it.
In global financial markets, major asset price variables including stock prices and bond yields have fluctuated considerably, due to concerns about a resurgence of the coronavirus and changes in expectations about economic stimulus in major countries. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by the evolution of the pandemic, as well as by the effects of national policy responses.
The Korean economy has continued to recover, albeit at a slow pace. Although the slump in exports has eased, gains in private consumption have been tepid as the number of newly confirmed cases increased again. The recovery in facilities investment has been subdued, and the correction in construction investment has continued. Labor market conditions have remained weak, with the number of persons employed continuing to decline sharply compared to the corresponding period last year. Going forward, the economy is likely to recover gradually, led mainly by exports. However, uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook are judged to remain elevated. GDP growth is projected to be generally consistent with the August forecast of -1.3 percent.
Consumer price inflation has risen to around 1 percent, driven mainly by a large increase in the prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products due to severe weather conditions. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) has also increased slightly within the mid-0 percent range, and the inflation expectations of the general public have risen to near 2 percent. It is forecast that consumer price inflation and core inflation will run at the low-to mid-0 percent level for some time, reflecting various effects such as the drop in global oil prices and weak demand-side inflationary pressures.
In domestic financial markets, the Korean won to US dollar exchange rate has fallen sharply, while long-term market interest rates and stock prices have fluctuated considerably, affected by various factors such as global financial market movements. Household loan growth has picked up and housing prices have continued to increase at high rates in all parts of the country.
The Board will continue to conduct monetary policy in order to support the economy and stabilize consumer price inflation at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability. As the recovery in the Korean economy is expected to be slow and inflationary pressures on the demand-side are forecast to remain weak due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance. In this process it will thoroughly assess the severity of the resurgence of COVID-19, the impact on the economy and financial markets here and abroad, changes in financial stability, and the effects of the policy measures taken in response to the pandemic.
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
4
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
5
Mask-wearing mandatory on public transportation and hospitals